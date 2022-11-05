Labs Kita...Okey Ka Lang?

Not Available

Bujoy and Ned are childhood best friends. They stick with each other like a family. However, as time goes by Bujoy fell in love with Ned, who she thinks is the only person who accepts her imperfections that even her own family does not accept. Bujoy’s hobby which is clay sculpture is all dedicated for Ned. Ned, on the other hand finds inspiration in songwriting, to which he dedicates to the girl of his dreams, Marry Anne. Ned inherited his passion for music from his father Canor, who is a frustrated musician. However his mother Cora thinks that music will not help with their financial constraints. As Ned and Marry Anne became a couple, Bujoy started going out with Cenon, the newest member of Ned’s band.