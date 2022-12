Not Available

Nicole is a lonely and touching old woman who lives in a small village in the Var. She tries to keep herself busy, but when she has nothing to do, Nicole looks outside. Outside, everything is still... She goes out and heads towards the market when two cats, playing with each other, pass in front of her. In the distance, chimes can be heard. "Are you there....?" Leaves roll on the ground, the wind blows. It brushes her, drags her along, caresses her...