Labu dan Labi

Haji Bakhil, a miser, have two servants, Labu - the cook, and Labi - the driver. The two of them have secret admiration for Haji Bakhil's beautiful daughter, Manisah. After a hard day's work, Labu and Labi started talking about their girlfriend not knowing that they both admire the same women. During bedtime, they lamented to each other about their life being poor and wondered what would happen if they were rich and famous. Labu pretended that he was a doctor and Labi a magistrate judge