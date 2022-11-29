Lache in Harem

Not Available

Lache is unemployed. He falls asleep on the border of Lake Floreasca while peeping at a group of girls who are bathing in the lake. This image makes him dream about himself being inside a harem where the guards catch him and throw him in jail. Here he is found by Lili Dinamita, an artist who was brought to the harem after having been kidnapped by the white slavers. The two try to escape and they almost succeed in doing it, when Lache wakes up among the girls he was admiring when he fell asleep.