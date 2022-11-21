Lachine, the People's Hope

Not Available

Lachin, commander of the Army of One rulers, manages the affairs of governance prime minister, who traded Bakot parish while the ruling does not offer nor a delay in something a multi-female relations spineless, "Lachin" trying ruling alert to the tricks of the prime minister, is arrested "Lachin" charges Gwighth going to love him and he loves the ruling and filed in prison. Erupts people who had been fed up with the unjust actions of Prime Minister and took advantage of the famine to seize power, the release of Lachin the hands of the people and justice prevail in the country.