Lacuna Coil The 119 Show

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of LACUNA COIL’s debut. To celebrate this special year, the Italians played an exceptional show on January 19 in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town. The unique, one-time event was filmed and recorded for “The 119 Show - Live In London”. Fans can look forward not only to a very special live performance that was accompanied by the UK circus group Incandescence, but also to a career spanning set including LACUNA COIL songs never played live before. The band comments: “What took place at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on the 19th of January 2018 was pure magic. It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for us as a band and as people.