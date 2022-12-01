Not Available

An electrifying mix of beautiful women, superb photography, and non-stop sex combine to make this one outstanding lesbian extravaganza! With foxy K.C. Valentine and Maria Tortuga as her orally adept guide, we are introduced to an exciting, enticing world of girl/girl gropefests that would make Sappho herself anxious to join in on the fun. Thirteen of the sexiest ladies in the biz -- including Becky Savage, Angel Cash and Cherry Adams -- devour each other's ripe, sensual bodies in every conceivable way. Filled with naturally alluring, naughtily nubile beauties, this all-girl erotic extravaganza is sure to please any fan of red-hot lesbian liaisons. 'A Lacy Affair' is definitely one to remember