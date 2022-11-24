Ladder Bridges

Not Available

The North Shore mountain biking movement began early 1980 in Vancouver BC. Since then it's essential features of pushing limits in extreme conditions, philosophies, politics and extensive product developments have been adopted and become the main stream into every facet of professional and recreational mountain biking to date. A documentary not about entrepreneurs striving to make a buck. The true essence of creative freedom and what can happen when you put your hands and skills to it. This is the history of the North Shore.