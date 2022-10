Not Available

Ladies and Gentleman tells the story of Chandrabose (Mohanlal) an alcoholic. He talks a young IT professional out of committing suicide and joins in the firm passing out positive philosophy which takes the firm from a struggling start-up to the top, and makes an impression on Anu (Mamta Mohandas), Jyothi (Padmapriya) and Chinnu (Mithra Kurian).