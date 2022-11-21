Ladies of Soul - Live at the Ziggodome 2014

Not Available

Tracklist 1. Ouverture 2. Crazy in love 3. I'm coming out 4. Get ready/ Sweet soul music 5. I'm telling you 6. Lily was here/September 7. Listen 8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered 9. Girlgroup medley 10. Aviator 11. I'm gonna make you love me 12. Holy grail/Empire state of mind 13. Happiness 14. Whitney Houston Tribute 15. What u do when the music hits 16. Satisfaction 17. Afscheid 18. Sexy songs medley 19. I knew you were waiting 20. Get here 21. Total Touch 22. Can you feel it/Treasure/Could you be loved 23. I'll be there 24. Pick up the pieces/ Dance medley 25. Give the drummers some & Billie Jean Beatbox 26. Finale medley 27. Ain't no mountain high enough 28. End of the road 29. Reprise