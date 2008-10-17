2008

When three women are asked to refurbish a house for their church, they find that they must break down their own self-perception in order to build something together. Birdie (Pam Grier) can't get along with her husband, Rose (Florence Henderson) doesn't want to do anything without her husband, and Elizabeth (Donna Mills) has everything she wants, but nothing to call her own. Filled with heart, humor and hammers, Ladies of the House follows three women who find out that their construction project will mend each of their personal lives in ways they never expected.