"Ladies Please" is a rare and stimulating insight into the bohemian world that is drag and into the professional and personal lives of three of its most innovative drag performers, Cindy Pastel, Strykermeyer and Lady Bump whose lives inspired the feature film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Taking traditional drag cabaret far beyond the tits and feathers of Shirley Bassey-inspired female impersonators, through their eyes we’ll be taken into their world. In an age haunted by the spectre of AIDS we will see how these Drag performers act as both court jester and social commentators. Though drawing from Japanese kabuki and pre-war Berlin Cabaret they exhibit a uniquely Australian larrikin spirit"--Container.