Ladies Tailor is a 1986 Telugu comedy film, produced by K. Sarada Devi under the Sri Sravanthi Movies banner, presented by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore and written and directed by Vamsy. It stars Rajendra Prasad and Archana in lead roles, with music composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja. The movie was remade in Marathi as Kuthe Kuthe Shodhu Me Tila (1989), starring Laxmikant Berde and Varsha Usgaonkar and in Hindi in 2006 with the same name as original, starring Rajpal Yadav and Kim Sharma. But both the versions were flops.[1] The film was dubbed into Tamil by Sravanthi Movies and G. V. Films of Mani Ratnam's deceased brother G. Venkateswaran with the same name and in Kannada by friends of editor Anil Malnad, but both versions turned out to be damp squibs at the box office.