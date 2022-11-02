Not Available

Ladies Tailor

  • Comedy

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Chander is the only tailor in his colony. Though talented, he is very lazy. He dreams of becoming big and live like a king. Chander meets a fortune-teller who informs him that he has Rajyog and that he should marry a Padmini jati girl with a mole on her right lap. His search for the right girl takes him to a yoga teacher, a widowed doctor and an unmarried girl. But to his dismay he finds none of them matches his requirements. Finally when he finds the right girl, he is in a dilemma. The three girls want to marry him at any cost. Now, he finds himself sandwiched between three girls and Radhika.

Rajpal YadavChandar
Kim SharmaRadhika

