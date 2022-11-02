Ladies Tailor

Not Available

Chander is the only tailor in his colony. Though talented, he is very lazy. He dreams of becoming big and live like a king. Chander meets a fortune-teller who informs him that he has Rajyog and that he should marry a Padmini jati girl with a mole on her right lap. His search for the right girl takes him to a yoga teacher, a widowed doctor and an unmarried girl. But to his dismay he finds none of them matches his requirements. Finally when he finds the right girl, he is in a dilemma. The three girls want to marry him at any cost. Now, he finds himself sandwiched between three girls and Radhika.