Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl movie is a fun-filled rom-com where a smooth and charming conman, Ricky Bahl, cons girls for a living but finally meets his match. Dimple Chaddha, a brash 19 year old Delhi college girl falls in love with Sunny Singh, a fitness trainer. Raina Parulekar, a 28 year old independent and successful corporate woman in Mumbai does business with an art dealer Deven Shah. Saira Rashid, a 24 year old sweet, hard working widow in Lucknow makes a new friend, the shy Iqbal Khan. Three very different girls who each get taken for a lot of money by each of these three men. The problem is that it is actually just one man - Ricky Bahl who got the looks and he's got the charm. He could have the pick of the ladies. But love isn't Ricky's priority - money is! But a chance encounter unites the three girls and, discovering the truth, they hatch a plan to get their money back. So now unsuspecting Ricky is about to meet his match in the shapely form of Ishika Desai