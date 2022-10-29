Not Available

In a post-apocalyptic world, the treasure hunter Riot and his pretty sidekicks are searching for Eyes of Zalem, which they hope will guide them to Rido, the treasure of a long-lost Quall civilization. A limitless energy source, the Rido has the power to even restore life; but unfortunately for Riot, the evil Demsters are after it too. If he is to bring his sister back to life, Riot must pit his skill and cunning against the ruthless enemy army in a race for the lost treasure. Source: Anime-Planet