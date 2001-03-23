2001

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp's Adventure

  • Romance
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 23rd, 2001

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Lady and Tramp's mischievous pup, Scamp, gets fed up with rules and restrictions imposed on him by life in a family, and longs for a wild and free lifestyle. He runs away from home and into the streets where he joins a pack of stray dogs known as the "Junkyard Dogs." Buster, the pack's leader, takes an instant disliking to the "house-dog" and considers him a rival. Angel, a junkyard pup Scamp's age, longs for the safety and comfort of life in a family and the two become instant companions. Will Scamp choose the wild and free life of a stray or the unconditional love of his family?

Cast

Scott WolfScamp (speaking) (voice)
Alyssa MilanoAngel (speaking) (voice)
Chazz PalminteriBuster (speaking) (voice)
Jeff BennettTramp / Jock the Scottish Terrier / Trusty / Dogcatcher (voice)
Jodi BensonLady (voice)
Bill FagerbakkeMooch (voice)

