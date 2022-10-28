Not Available

With a new #1 album first-ever SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE performance and People Magazine cover the multiple GRAMMY Award-winning breakout group Lady Antebellum gives Canadian fans an engaging evening of music in LADY ANTEBELLUM AT THE CONCERT HALL an all-new special premiering Tuesday November 1 at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on Bravo!. Recorded at Toronto's historic Masonic Temple earlier this month and hosted by MuchMore?s Matt Wells the intimate special delivers viewers a front row ticket to the trio?s heartfelt and memorable set showcasing a selection of their best chart-topping hits including their GRAMMY Award-winning single "Need You Now.?"