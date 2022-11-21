Lady Antebellum: Wheels Up Tour

Not Available

Lady Antebellum perform Live on their 2015 Wheels Up Tour in Irvine, CA Tracklist 1) Long Stretch Of Love 2) Bartender 3) American Honey 4) Freestyle 5) Our Kind Of Love 6) Just A Kiss 7) Compass 8) Where It All Begins 9) Perfect Day 10) Love Don't Live Here 11) Medley: Thinking Out Loud / Dancin' Away With My Heart / Hello World 12) I Run To You 13) Downtown 14) Any Man Of Mine 15) Walk This Way 16) Lookin' For A Good Time 17) 747 18) Need You Now 19) We Owned The Night 20) Landslide