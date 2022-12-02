Lady Baffles and Detective Duck in the Great Egg Robbery

Not Available

First episode in the Lady Baffles and Detective Duck one-reel comedy series. The city is being terrorized by a mysterious female Raffles. At last, in desperation, the chief of police sends for his friend, the famous sleuth, Detective Duck. While these two are sitting in conference, Raffles, in her search for loot, enters the home of Mrs. Gotta Millun. Raffles' eyes sparkle as she takes in with delight the rich Oriental knick-knacks and furnishings. Mrs. Millun is a connoisseur. Raffles hides under a table when Mrs. Millun comes in. Mrs. Millun has just received a gift from her brother in far-off India. It is a jewel case containing eight beautiful and rare pearls as large as hen eggs. In a note accompanying them her brother explains that the jewels were part of the loot of the Britishers when they raided Oski Wow Wow, and that they were taken from a famous Indian Princess who had sworn eternal vengeance on all who thereafter possessed them.