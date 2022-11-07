Not Available

Lady Battle Cop

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Two seemingly invincible fighters -- one good, one evil -- square off in this sci-fi action opus from Japan. When a four-man terrorist group known as Team Phantom begins raising havoc in downtown Tokyo, the city is in desperate need of a hero. An unexpected champion appears in the form of Lady Battle Cop, a former female tennis champion who has been transformed into a seemingly unstoppable cyborg. But when Team Phantom obtain a secret weapon from an underground military facility -- Amadeus, a psychotic murderer with the ability to kill using psychic powers -- it's anyone's guess who will emerge triumphant.

Cast

Kisuke YamashitaDetective Masaru Saijô
Yuki KitazumeNaoya Koizumi
Masaru MatsudaAmadeus
Toshiaki NishizawaIwao
Shirô SanoHenry Oba
Masashi IshibashiTeam Phantom Captain

