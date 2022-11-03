Lady Behave!

It's bad enough that Clarice Kendall Andrews, Paula's irresponsible sister, comes home from celebrating Mardi Gras and drunkenly mentions that she got married during the festivities. What's worse is the fact that Paula knows that Clarice is still married to an equally irresponsible gigolo. Paula learns that the man Clarice married, Stephen Cormack, has skipped the country and his lawyer, thinking that Paula is Clarice, offers the older woman $5000 to annul the marriage.
|Neil Hamilton
|Stephen Dorchester Cormack
|Joseph Schildkraut
|Michael Dimitri Andrews
|Grant Mitchell
|Burton Williams
|Patricia Farr
|Clarice Kendall Andrews Cormack
|Marcia Mae Jones
|Patricia Cormack
|George Ernest
|Henry "Hank" Cormack
