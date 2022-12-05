Not Available

Connie Chan Po-chu's character's father was killed by the triads, leaving behind two daughters. The elder sister makes a living as a singer at a nightclub, and is sometimes threatened by triad members. The younger sister (Connie Chan Po-chu), who knows karate, becomes an assassin who punishes villains. The first James Bond film was produced in 1962 and quickly became extremely popular worldwide. Quick-thinking Hong Kong filmmakers were inspired to make Chan into a heroine who upholds justice: wearing a tight, black unitard, speeding all over town in speedboats and sports cars, who at the same time embodies the innocence of a young woman. The youth culture and western modern lifestyles pursued by post-war baby boomers made Lady Bond the first of many films in the new Hong Kong genre of James Bond-style spy thrillers starring women.