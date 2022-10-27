Not Available

Lady Chatterley

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lady Constance Chatterley is married to the handicapped Sir Clifford Chatterley, who was wounded in the First World War. When they move to his family's estate, Constance meets their tough-yet-quiet groundskeeper, Oliver Mellors. Soon, she discovers that the source of her unhappiness is from not being fulfilled in love, and in turning to the arms of Mellors, she has a sexual awakening that will change her thoughts forever.

Cast

Joely RichardsonLady Chatterley
Sean BeanMellors
James WilbySir Clifford Chatterley
David SterneField
Roger HammondDuke of Oaklands

