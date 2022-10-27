Lady Constance Chatterley is married to the handicapped Sir Clifford Chatterley, who was wounded in the First World War. When they move to his family's estate, Constance meets their tough-yet-quiet groundskeeper, Oliver Mellors. Soon, she discovers that the source of her unhappiness is from not being fulfilled in love, and in turning to the arms of Mellors, she has a sexual awakening that will change her thoughts forever.
|Joely Richardson
|Lady Chatterley
|Sean Bean
|Mellors
|James Wilby
|Sir Clifford Chatterley
|David Sterne
|Field
|Roger Hammond
|Duke of Oaklands
