Lady Gaga: Born This Way Ball

Not Available

The Born This Way Ball was the third concert tour by American singer Lady Gaga, in support of her second studio album Born This Way (2011). The tour visited 6 continents and was ranked as the fifth highest-grossing tour of 2012 by Pollstar, earning a total of $183.9 million from 98 dates. The tour was well received by critics who praised the stage design, Gaga's vocal abilities and different expressive messages. Relieve the entire show with this meticulously edited collection of videos from around the world.