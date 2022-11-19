Lady Gaga: One Sequin at a Time

Not Available

Not since Madonna has the pop world experienced a cultural icon like Stefani Germanotta, better known by her stage name, Lady Gaga. From her early years as an aspiring pianist and songwriter, to her time as a Catholic-school outcast, to her first record deal, One Sequin at a Time explores the ups and downs of this highly influential superstar. Her explosive career has continued to grow following the release of two major albums and critically acclaimed tours. With commentary from such stars as Ozzy Osbourne, Akon, and Michael Bolton, see how Lady Gaga is taking on the world--one sequin at a time. Loaded with Exclusive Interviews.