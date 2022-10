Not Available

Kin Seng (Leung Ka Fai) falls into big debts in the gambling house. He persuades his loving wife, May (Lin Ching Hsia), to embezzle a huge sum from working place to save him. They go to Thailand to seek help from Kin Seng's uncle but in vain. On their return Journey, May accidentally falls off the ferry and Kin Seng commits a deliberate murder. [...] What is going to happen next? -From the Fortune Star Legendary Collection DVD summary.