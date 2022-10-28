1968

Lady in Cement

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1968

Studio

Arcola Pictures

While diving for sunken treasure, street-smart gumshoe Tony Rome finds the body of a gorgeous blonde, her feet stuck in a block of cement. Soon after, tough guy Waldo Gronski hires him to find a missing woman named Sandra Lomax, and Rome wonders if there's a connection. He sets about trying to locate the woman, and in no time finds himself mixed up with a beautiful party girl and a slippery racketeer.

Cast

Raquel WelchKit Forrest
Richard ConteLt. Dave Santini
Martin GabelAl Mungar
Lainie KazanMaria Baretto
Pat HenryRubin
Steve PeckPaul Mungar

