1947

Lady in the Lake

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 22nd, 1947

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Private detective Philip Marlowe is asked by a publishing executive, Adrienne Fromsett, to locate the wife of her boss, publisher Derace Kingsby. Earlier she had sent her husband a telegram saying she was heading to Mexico to marry Chris Lavery. However Kingsby had recently seen Lavery in the neighbouring Bay City. Marlowe pursues his investigation at the Kingsby's lakeside cottage.

Cast

Robert MontgomeryPhilip Marlowe
Audrey TotterAdrienne Fromsett
Lloyd NolanLt. DeGarmot
Tom TullyCapt. Kane
Leon AmesDerace Kingsby
Jayne MeadowsMildreed Haveland

