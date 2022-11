Not Available

LADY JUSTICE: Is a movie for our times. With a twisted and perverted justice system, only criminals have rights. Evelyn Turner doesn't agree. After the rape & murder of her sister, the psycho is released on a legal flaw. Evelyn, an exotic dancer, is a woman very much in control and refuses to accept the court's decision. Thru MONDO-VISION the viewer is able to "live" the adventure, as the beautiful Evelyn dishes out her OWN brand of justice.