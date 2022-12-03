Not Available

You may know her best as producer Russ Meyer's ex-wife and sultry super-vixen. And certainly you've seen her many outrageous appearances on TV. Now, in her first, fully X-rated video, you'll see the incredible Edy Williams bare it all in a torrid tale of raw sexual delight! Lady Lust is the story of two sisters, Suzanne and Irene (played by Williams and sexy newcomer Kimberly Carson). Both lead wildly different lives. While Irene is a happily married mother of two, Suzanne is a single and highly sophisticated woman of the world. During a brief visit, each gets to explore the other's intriguing sex life. And you get to see it all in glorious and graphic detail. Lady Lust is pure sexual dynamite!