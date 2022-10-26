Lady Ninja Kasumi 6

The story revolves around a man named Takuma who works under the legendary samurai Sanada Yukimura teaching a secret technique called â€œKakure Musouâ€. However, Sanada won't allow Takuma to actually fight for him because he's hampered by a painful disease of the eyes. It's the worst kind of humiliation for a warrior like Takuma. A woman, played by Asami (Sukeban Boy, The Machine Girl), eventually makes a special medicine that helps him recover from his affliction. Meanwhile, Kasumi is sent to investigate a bandit who intends to assassinate Sanada. As the threat of assassination draws closer the shocking truth is exposed and Kasumi is forced to face off against an unlikely betrayer.
View Full Cast >