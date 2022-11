Not Available

A mini film-noir inspired by the world of Alfred Hitchcock, with whom Christian Dior himself worked on the movie Stage Fright. This intriguing, dark, and sexy short was conceived by John Galliano and stars actress Marion Cotillard. A mysterious Lady Noire, audacious and independent, finds herself in the midst of a police investigation which takes her from the streets of Paris to the Eiffel Tower. But what is she hiding in her bag?