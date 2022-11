Not Available

The annual dinner commemorating the death of Cornelius, revives Samuel's memories. He was 20 years old when he discovered is attraction to Cornelius. Tormented by regret and misunderstood by all, he never revealed his homosexuality to Cornelius's family, whom he had invited that evening. After their departure, Samuel retires to his room, desperate, and seeks for refuge in his night life : he becomes a Queen of the Night, in tribute to his lost love.