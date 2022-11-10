Lady of the Rings

Not Available

Welcome to a world filled with devilish darcs, evil wizards, battles and heroics in this epic blockbuster. Filmed in the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand and the Hungarian Film Studios and starring thirteen sumptuous, lust-filled ladies. It's the story of Sodo and her servant Sammie who are two horny uninhibited hibbits. Under the guidance of the wizard Bindolf, Sodo has possession of an all powerful ring and the group set out on a quest to destroy the ring in molten lava by throwing it into the volcano at Mount Chaos. But the evil wizard Semmenman also wants that ring which will give him unrivalled powers so that he can destroy the Outer Earth. Sammy and Sodo have to fuck their way towards their goal! They are joined by blond beauty Dannathorn and Thyicides played by Silvia Saint to make a heroic and highly seductive team!