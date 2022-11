Not Available

By day a bike courier, by night Lady Pochoir ('Stencil'), free-spirited Yv wields stencils and spray paint to decorate the dreary walls of her city. When her tags catch the eye of an art publisher, the straight-laced careerist Lexi, sparks start to fly. Yv's life is about to become as big an adventure as her nighttime forays - if only she can stay one step ahead of Sascha, the annoying policewoman who's taken more interest in her than is strictly needed...