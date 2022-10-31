Lady: Saigo no Hanzai Profile

Not Available

Rookie investigator Shoko Kazuki has just returned from the U.S. after being trained by the FBI in the art of criminal profiling. Recruited by a newly-formed Crime Profiling Support unit (CPS) within the Metropolitan Police Department, Shoko gets to work cracking the department's most frustrating cases which offer only scanty clues and no apparent motives. Still, she must apply all the behavioral and analytical tools of her trade to painstakingly build the criminal profiles that will lead her and her team on the right trail. A realistic depiction of the profiling process and forensic analysis, LADY exposes the sinister underbelly of society and sheds light on the murky landscape of the criminal mind