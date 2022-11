Not Available

A recording from Aretha Franklin's vist to Sweden in May 1968. The following songs are performed: "There's No Business Like Show Business", "Come Back To Me", "Satisfaction", "Don't Let Me Lose This Dream", "Soul Serenade", "Night Life", "Baby I Love You", "Groovin '" "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", "Come Back Baby", "Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)", "Baby, Baby, Baby "," I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You) "," Chain of Fools "and" Respect ".