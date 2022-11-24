Not Available

Lady Trojans is a 60-minute documentary about a girls' high school basketball team in 1990's Tucson, AZ. The story focuses on Anna, star player and one of the group who identified as lesbians who made up the majority of the team for the four years that she played. Anna and her teammates took the risk to explore their sexuality, figuring out if they were gay, straight, or bi, by fooling around, dating, and falling in love with each other. Through current interviews with the Lady Trojans, archival VHS home movies from their high school escapades, reenactments, archival photographs, and original animation, Lady Trojans explores teen sexuality, manipulation, and love, coming out and coming of age.