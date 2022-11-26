Not Available

Lady Wankers is directed by French photographer Frédérique Barraja whose controversial 2010 photographic collection, Les Branleuses, inspired the documentary and is featured throughout. Barraja says she was so surprised by the conversations she had with the models for Les Branleuses during the shoot, about things that she could not show in photographs, that she decided to extend the subject into a film. “The idea was to do research about why we have all these sex toys, and we talk about sex a lot but we don’t talk about masturbating. It’s about self-discovery," said Barraja. A whimsical, slightly risqué but also serious exploration of the taboo subject of female masturbation. See interviews from women of all ages about their own personal stories and practices. It also looks at the history of female sexuality, along with the marketing of the vibrator to women in the 20th century, as well as the tragic issue of genital mutilation and its disastrous consequences.