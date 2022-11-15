Lady with a Parrot

Not Available

Sergey meets girls at the sea that he, allegedly working in a prestigious profession (he is either a pilot, flying abroad, or an employee of Vneshtorg), easily succeeds. He is interested in a woman sitting alone on the beach with a parrot in a cage. She is not particularly inclined to get acquainted, but eagerly talks about her son - a round honors student who was even shown to a professor from the Novosibirsk Academgorodok. Here, Sergei meets a terribly impudent guy who knows who he actually works.