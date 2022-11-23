Lady with Long Hair

Not Available

Mrs. Toupee has lived alone for years. Since her husband passed away, her son and grandchild have often visited her, but Mrs. Toupee can't find her place in the world. One day Mrs. Toupee starts baking cookies for her family, and she notices something extraordinary. While she is baking, her beautiful enormous bun starts to come loose. Mrs. Toupee smooths it again and again, but her hair suddenly ripples upwards, as if somebody is calling her. Mrs Toupee gets frightened, and tried to keep her hair from loosening. She has to keep her hair back more and more strongly, when finally she lets it out. As she follows her hair upwards, filled with memories, she relives the boat trips with her husband, the long walking in the sunshine among bales of hay, and she slowly understands, that her time has come to be reunited, together with her husband once more..