Ex-gangster Sam Gor is tired of the fast life, but he continues to manage a night club with girlfriend Kiki. One night, a former rival mobster suddenly shows up at his club. Sam originally thinks he's looking for revenge, but it turns out he's come to preach. With gangsters and pleasure-seekers of all stripes gathered at the club that night, crimes and conflicts pop up in every corner. Hostess Zoe mistakenly enters a private room where a drug deal is happening and swallows a new type of drug that turns her into a zombie!