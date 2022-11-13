In this film, Laerte conjugates the body in the feminine, and scrutinizes concepts and prejudices. Not in search of an identity, but in search of un-identities. Laerte is daughter and son, grandmother and grandfather; father of three, though orphaned of one. Laerte is the one who walks their daughter down the aisle as father and woman; who, even without a uterus, gestates. Laerte creates and sends creatures to face reality in the fictional world of comic strips as a vanguard of the self. And, on the streets, the one who becomes the fiction of a real character. Laerte, of all the bodies, and of none, complicates all binaries. In following Laerte, this documentary chooses to clothe the nudity beyond the skin we inhabit.
