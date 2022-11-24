L'affaire Valérie

Not Available

A film-maker travels through mountain villages and along the shores of Alpine lakes to investigate the disappearance of Valérie 20 years earlier. She allegedly murdered a Canadian tourist before disappearing without a trace. At least that is how the narrator, who was passing through the region at the time, remembers the story. Over the course of the interviews, the elusive Valérie seems to disappear a second time, literally engulfed by the Alpine landscape, magnificently captured on film by François Caillat. A haunting, imposing landscape, where chasms and precipices become metaphors, characters in a work of fiction that the camera turns into a documentary. A film in the form of an essay in which the director takes his work on memory to its highest degree of abstraction.