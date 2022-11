Not Available

Kevin Costner narrates this inspiring chronicle of jockey Laffit Pincay Jr.'s life story, produced and directed by Academy Award winner Jim Wilson. Reliving 40 years of racing history -- with action-packed footage from Churchill Downs, Santa Anita, Del Mar, Hollywood Park, Belmont, Panama and more -- the film features interviews with some of the world's greatest jockeys, trainers, owners and sportswriters, who chime in on Laffit's contributions.