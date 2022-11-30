L'Afrique des femmes

Not Available

A trip that will take us to 7 African countries (Ghana, Senegal, Rwanda, Mozambique, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Burundi) to meet powerful women determined to do everything possible to offer a better future to the African people. These women will explain how they think they are working to save the continent, which must resolutely embrace integration into the world economy because the years of totalitarian male rule in Africa have been catastrophic. A film that will make us understand that the future of Africa belongs to women.