Lagi-Lagi Krisis

Husin bin Said (Udjang) suddenly got the inspiration to become a shaman. He put up a nameplate. So in droves of people came asking for help: people who intend to become cultural attaches, members of parliament, wives of officials whose husbands are dating again, producers, aspiring film stars, etc. For some reason, film producer Henry Bross (S. Bono) and aspiring film star Mimi (Diana Subroto) have succeeded in making Husin try their best to help carry out their intention. This story is also the main pillar of the film, besides being an opportunity for the director to mock the world of film. Moreover, then came Husin's friend, Pedro (Rd. Ismail), an old and unused performer who still had illusions about his triumph as an actor. Husin's house is next door to the family of Jaka Prawira-Mariam (R. Sukarno, Tina Melinda). To this house came their in-laws, RA Berlian (Edifah Hanoem), a controlling noble.