The camera records in a state of flux while encased within The Camera Wheel Mechanism. The constantly changing image of the Lagos Island coast offers a poignant narrative for its occupants. Immigrants perch near the water in trepidation. They build fleeting homes which the Lagos government will soon force down in a bid to clean up the City. The atmosphere is tense and fraught. And although the Camera Wheel Mechanism brings an element of play, its ephemeral nature is highly emotive and telling.