Lagos Sand Merchants is filmed with a revolving device, focused on a group of "sand merchants" on the outskirts of Lagos. They arduously trawl the Lagos State Lagoon to unearth sand deep from the river bed, which is then offered to the construction industry for sale. Paused by the lagoon's edge, the sand merchants use modest straw baskets to retrieve the heavy wet sand from river bed to boat, and then to the shore where it clusters in heavy heaped mounds.